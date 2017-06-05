Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elizade University Gets ICAN Full Accreditation Under MCATI Agreement.

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Elizade University that their accounting programme has gotten full accreditation by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). By this accreditation, Elizade University has again become the second university in Nigeria to be given full accreditation by ICAN under its MCAT arrangement. The accreditation which came with eleven …

The post Elizade University Gets ICAN Full Accreditation Under MCATI Agreement. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.