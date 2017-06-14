Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire husband – Miami Herald
|
Miami Herald
|
Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire husband
Miami Herald
It's over: Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer have split, reports Page Six. The Aussie supermodel and the billionaire real estate developer were married in 2013 in Fiji. “She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for …
Elle Macpherson Splits From Billionaire Husband Jeffrey Soffer
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!