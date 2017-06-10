EMCOAN members pledge support as Igwe emerges new President

*Wale Adenuga elected BOT Chairman too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Having served as President of the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) for four years, Mrs. Debbie Odutayo has handed over to Paul Igwe as the new President with a pledge to support the new executive.

EMCOAN is the umbrella body of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Content Owners in Nigeria, especially content/programmes on TV, Radio and Online (Drama, Soap series, Entertainment/Musical programmes, and Talk shows, among others.

In a statement by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Alayande Stephen, the election held recently that ushered in the new administration had Paul Igwe emerge unopposed with a massive support from other members of the association.

According to him, the elated Debbie Odutayo in her handing over speech said: “We couldn’t have done it without the unflinching support of the Board of Trustees (BoT) led by Mr. Wale Adenuga (MFR), my powerful executive, different EMCOAN Committees and the entire members.

“We appeal to the new leadership to see their elections as a call to service, hence, the need to give it their all. I want to implore you all to wholeheartedly support the Paul Igwe-led leadership so that they can surpass our achievement and make EMCOAN greater”, she reiterated.

The newly sworn President, Paul Igwe, in his acceptance speech commended all and sundry for reposing confidence in the team, saying: “On behalf of the new executive, I want to thank all members, the immediate past leadership and the Board of Trustee (BoT) members for their commitment and selfless service over the years. We promise that we will not disappoint you as we will strive to continue to fly the flag of EMCOAN higher than ever and, importantly, bring to the fore, pertinent issues that have to do with members and the industry as a whole. God bless you all.”

The new Executive Committee includes: Pastor Ganee Adewuyi (1st Vice President); Ariyike Oladipo (2nd Vice President); .Jerry Isichei (General Secretary); Okey Nwosu (Asst General Secretary); Asiwaju Benson Akindeju (Treasurer); Anita Agarry-Oke (Financial Secretary); Kemi Ashimi (Asst Financial Secretary); Alayande Stephen T (Public Relations Officer); Toyin Olunloyo (Welfare/Social Secretary) and Victor Okpala as the Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, the association has Mr. Wale Adenuga MFR as the Chairman BoT and the following people as members; Deborah Odutayo; Dr. Opa Williams; Adeoye Roluga and Agatha Amata.

