Emefiele bags Zik prize eminent Nigerians award

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

GOVERNOR, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele was on Sunday night bestowed with the prestigious award for Professional Leadership. The CBN Governor who was variously described as humble, patriot and courageous had exhibited dexterity and resilience in managing the economy in the turbulence of recession. Emefiele’s singular courage, commitment and nationalist passion led to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

