Emefiele urges Nigerians to commit to green economy

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has called on Nigerians to plant more trees to enable the country effectively address the problem of deforestation.

Emefiele said this shortly after planting a tree at the headquarters of the apex bank as part of activities to commemorate the World Environment Day.

Celebrated every June 5 June every year, World Environment Day (WED) is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging global awareness and action to protect theenvironment.

It was first held in 1974, and has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

Emefiele assured the CBN will continue to support any initiative aimed at assisting in protecting the environment.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Nigeria has one of the highest rate of deforestation in the world, losing about 4,000 hectares annually,

“Everybody must contribute to protecting the environment through tree planting. I must say that the CBN takes this event very seriously, because on an annual basis, I join in this process,” Emefiele said.

“I want to say that we will continue to join the world in doing this both as an organisation and in our private endeavours. I will like to encourage all of us to continue to get involved in planting trees which is the process of afforestation to enrich our environment.”

Emefiele said apart from helping to address the issue of deforestation, the planting of trees will enrich the environment with oxygen for the optimal survival of man.

“So that is why we have to continue this process. As tree gets old, you may have to do deforestation but I think what we should do more and more is afforestation more than deforestation.

“Because by doing so, we preserve our environment in their natural habitat and with that, life can continue to blossom,” the governor further stressed.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja

