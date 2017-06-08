We will ensure availability, accessibility, and affordability of telecom services – Danbatta – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
We will ensure availability, accessibility, and affordability of telecom services – Danbatta
Daily Post Nigeria
The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said as a regulator, NCC is prepared to leverage the “8-Point Agenda to ensure Availability, Accessibility and Affordability of services to every …
