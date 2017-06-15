Emery Wants Mbappe At PSG

Paris Saint Germain manager Unai Emery has stated he would love to see Kykian Mbappe line-up for his team.

Mbappe has been linked with a host of top clubs in Europe, but the Spanish manager believes it will be right for him to represent a French club.

The 18-year-old teenager has been constantly linked with Real Madrid and Arsenal, with a tag of €120 million placed on him.

“When we speak of Mbappe here in Spain, we talk about Real or Barca. But I’m at PSG and I say: ‘What could be more beautiful than representing a French team?’” the former Sevilla coach told a conference in Bilbao.

“With all respect to Monaco, he should come to Paris, he has family here. His parents live here, he went to an academy here.

“We spoke of feeling, passion, desire – and what could be more beautiful than representing your city and being important.

“Obviously, I am biased, but that’s the feeling I had when I debuted for Real Sociedad.

“I don’t know if Real like him, or if Barcelona do or Tottenham or Arsenal do. But if he has to leave Monaco, I say: ‘What is better for him, for France, for PSG, that there be a union between the player and his city.

“I say it as I feel it.”

Emery is also firm in his belief that Mbappe will develop into one of the world stars of the game

“It’s true that he’s going to become an icon, one of the icons of football in the future,” he noted.

Mbappe played a key role in the Monaco side that dethroned PSG last season, scoring 15 goals and creating 11 more in 29 appearances.

The post Emery Wants Mbappe At PSG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

