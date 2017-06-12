Emir of Kano supports SON’s fight against substandard products

By Gabriel Olawale

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has pledged the Emirate’s support to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON’s, battle against the influx and circulation of substandard products in Nigeria.

The Emir made the pledge while receiving the agency’s management in Kano, led by the State Coordinator, Mr Yahaya Bukar, an engineer, recently.

The Royal Father described the SON responsibility under its mandate as very tasking, particularly in relation to the fight against the influx, storage and distribution of substandard products.

He assured the SON delegation of the full support of his council to assist the organization win the war.

Speaking earlier, Bukar thanked Emir Sanusi, the Emirate Council, Government and people of Kano State for their support since SON’s establishment in the state in 1988.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of the monarch to the realization of the SON offshore conformity assessment programme, SONCAP, aimed at checkmating the influx of substandard products into Nigeria, as the then Governor of Central Bank, under the Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme.

