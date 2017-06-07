Pages Navigation Menu

Emir Sanusi sacks Palace Secretary for leaking private information

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has sacked his Palace Secretary, Isa Sanusi Bayero, popularly called Isa Pilot, for allegedly playing the role of a mole in the emirate. LEADERSHIP reports that a senior figure in the emirate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the sacked secretary masterminded most of the negative […]

