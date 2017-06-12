Emmanuel Adebayor: Moving To Crystal Palace Was My Worst Career Decision

Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Crystal Palace in 2016 was the “worst decision” of his career.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur forward joined Palace on a six-moth loan spell in January last year and was released at the end of that season after scoring just once in 15 appearances.

“I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country,” Adebayor, who currently plays for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, told British media.

“The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016.

“I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: ‘Manu, you have to start playing again!’ It was the worst decision of my career.”

After leaving Palace last summer he was a free agent until January this year when he signed for Turkish Super Lig club İstanbul Başakşehir.

Emmanuel Adebayor scored six goals in 11 league games as his new side finished second and reached the domestic cup final.

‘I spent this time out of the game calmly,’ he added.

‘I was never worried. Because I was never left with nothing to do. I spent several months in Togo to train.

‘I have a sports room in my house in Lome, and what is practical in Togo is that you can train outside all year. I worked on speed, endurance, My sister looked after me, she made me healthy meals.’

