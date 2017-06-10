Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Queen of the bull ring’ locks horns with far-Right in Front National southern heartland – Telegraph.co.uk
Emmanuel Macron's 'Queen of the bull ring' locks horns with far-Right in Front National southern heartland
Ex-French torera Marie Sara who will run for Macron's La République en Marche against the FN MP Gilbert Collard in legislative elections. Credit: Magali Delporte/Telegraph. Henry Samuel, Nimes. 10 June 2017 • 12:01pm. As France returns to the polls …
