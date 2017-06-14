Emmanuel Ugolee advises entertainers on improving contents – Pulse Nigeria
|
Emmanuel Ugolee advises entertainers on improving contents
Pulse Nigeria
The veteran broadcaster called for an improvement in the content pushed out by players in the entertainment industry. Published: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!