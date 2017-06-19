Employee ‘kills’ Chinese boss for insulting his mother – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Employee 'kills' Chinese boss for insulting his mother
An employee Amos Okechukwu has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his Chinese boss, Alice Xu. Okechukwu, a casual worker at the victim's firm, allegedly committed the offence around 8pm on Friday at Tayo Close, Akinola Cole Estate, …
