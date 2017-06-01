Emprowess to Facilitate Empowerment through Human Capital Training

By Daniels Ekugo Life Skills Consultants Africa, a spinoff of Telenoetica Limited Africa, an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and Training firm providing strong facilitation skills, tested strategic frameworks, and implementation skills to deliver industry-specific strategy consulting services across all areas of business has launched Emprowess to facilitate Empowerment of Human Capital through skill development. The firm, which has adopted a novel approach to business transformation consulting, assist in the construction of Business Strategy and help in the execution of the same. Emprowess Business Transformation solutions address persistent business issues like non-optimum working capital, high inventory, reducing margins and stagnant topline.

