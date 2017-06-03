Pages Navigation Menu

Endtime Pregnancy!! See why ‘Pregnant’ woman was arrested on bus

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

A young woman in Brazil probably thought she’d come up with a foolproof way of smuggling drugs when she masqueraded as a mum-to-be. Police wouldn’t search a pregnant woman, right? Wrong. As the video shows, this 24-year-old brunette created an elaborate fake bump, which was stuck to her stomach with lengths of tape and then […]

