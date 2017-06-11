Pages Navigation Menu

England are FIFA U-20 World Cup Champions…with 5 Players of Nigerian Descent

Embed from Getty Images An England U-20 team parading 5 players of Nigerian descent (Fikayo Tomori, Josh Onomah, Ademola Lookman, Sheyi Ojo & Ovie Ejaria) emerged victorious in Suwon today as Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first-half strike secured Under-20 World Cup glory. Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time. Then Adalberto Penaranda passed up a chance to equalize […]

The post England are FIFA U-20 World Cup Champions…with 5 Players of Nigerian Descent appeared first on BellaNaija.

