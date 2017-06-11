England wins U20 World Cup, breaks 51-year trophy jinx

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored and Freddie Woodman saved a penalty as England beat Venezuela 1-0 to win their first Under-20 World Cup title and end the nation’s 51-year wait for a global trophy on Sunday. Everton striker Calvert-Lewin became the third England player to score in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters […]

