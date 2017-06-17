Enrique to replace Conte if…

Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider appointing former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as a replacement for their unsettled boss Antonio Conte. The Spanish tactician is out of work after leaving the Nou Camp at the end of last season as he looked to take a break from the game, but he’s seemingly being lined up by the Blues.

While Chelsea remain confident Conte will stay, reports have suggested he’s no closer to committing his future to the club despite the generous offer of a new contract.

The Italian has been involved in something of a disagreement with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich over transfers, with the club yet to get going in this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea prepare plan to hire trophy-laden manager if they lose Conte

Chelsea are not willing to make the wholesale changes being demanded by their manager, and as such have been forced to prepare for the event of his exit from Stamford Bridge. According to the Daily Telegraph, Enrique would be one of the first names on their list, while reports elsewhere have also thrown up former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as an option. Enrique was hugely successful in his three seasons with Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and getting off to a flyer with a treble victory in his first year in charge.

