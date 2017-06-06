Ensure you plant a tree, Minister charges Abuja residents

AS PART of efforts aimed at safeguarding the eco-system in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Administration has charged residents and corporate organizations to imbibe the habit of tree planting. The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello gave the charge Monday at the 2017 World Environment Day Celebration in Abuja. Malam Bello who was represented […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

