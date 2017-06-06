Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ensure you plant a tree, Minister charges Abuja residents

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AS PART of efforts aimed at safeguarding the eco-system in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Administration has charged residents and corporate organizations to imbibe the habit of tree planting. The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello gave the charge Monday at the 2017 World Environment Day Celebration in Abuja. Malam Bello who was represented […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.