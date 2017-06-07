Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Dammy Krane Granted Bail After Meeting Requirements – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Dammy Krane Granted Bail After Meeting Requirements
AllAfrica.com
Singer, Dammy Krane has reportedly been released from jail in the US jail after meeting his bail conditions which was set at $7500. He was last Friday arrested for credit card theft, grand theft and identity fraud in Miami, USA. He had pleaded not
US police: Dammy Krane was found with multiple fraudulent credit cardsTheCable
Dammy Krane : Cynthia Morgan says God wants to use singerPulse Nigeria
Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23BellaNaija
CHANNELS TELEVISION –Daily Post Nigeria –Information Nigeria –The Whistler
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.