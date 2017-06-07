Nigeria: Dammy Krane Granted Bail After Meeting Requirements – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Dammy Krane Granted Bail After Meeting Requirements
AllAfrica.com
Singer, Dammy Krane has reportedly been released from jail in the US jail after meeting his bail conditions which was set at $7500. He was last Friday arrested for credit card theft, grand theft and identity fraud in Miami, USA. He had pleaded not …
US police: Dammy Krane was found with multiple fraudulent credit cards
Dammy Krane : Cynthia Morgan says God wants to use singer
Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23
