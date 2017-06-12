Entertainment Davido Builds House For Utibe, The 5 Year-Old Boy Who Sang ‘IF’ – Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as 'Davido' is winning the hearts of many with his philanthropic deeds. The 25-year old musician has embarked on building a decent house for the mother of Utibe, the 5-year-old boy who sang his hit song 'If'.
