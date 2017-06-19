Entrepreneur Kelvin Orifa launches New Company with Banky W, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Ihidero showing their … – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Entrepreneur Kelvin Orifa launches New Company with Banky W, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Ihidero showing their …
BellaNaija
Over the weekend, Nigerian marketing entrepreneur Kelvin Orifa officially announced the launch of his new company – EMBLUE – and some of his closest friends came together on Saturday, June 17 for an evening of cocktails and canapés and conversations …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!