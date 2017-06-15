Enugu commissioner, Vitus Okechi connived with police to demolish my house – Man seeks Ugwuanyi’s intervention

An indigene of Enugu State, Mr. Michael Eze of Umuogbuoagu Community, Enugu Ezike in the Igboeze North Local Government Area has cried out to relevant authorities over an alleged forceful take over of his landed property. He, has, therefore, sent an SOS to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the police authorities. Eze said […]

