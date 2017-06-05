Enugu Govt. Wants ECCIMA To Generate Quality Business Data For Proper Planning

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

The Enugu State Government has urged the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) to generate real-time and quality business data for the state.

The government said such data would facilitate effective economic and commercial planning.

Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu, that the government and the chamber must collaborate to improve business and economic growth in the state.

“Both the chamber and the state government are partners in progress; that is why you always have both working in partnership, to better the lives of the citizenry.

“However, the government wants the chamber to get a reliable data on the number of business owners and outlets in the state, as well as their locations.

“The data generated should provide opportunities in terms of their services and products, as well as their challenges.

“This would help the overall planning, as well as provision of adequate infrastructure for business growth in the state,’’ he said.

According to him, the government will continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within its limited financial resources. (NAN