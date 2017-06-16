Enugu spends N27bn on infrastructure upgrade

Enugu – The Enugu State Commissioner for Works, Mr Patrick Ikpenwa, announced on Friday that the State Government had spent N27 billion on infrastructure upgrade in the past two years.

Ikpenwa made the announcement in Enugu at a news conference on the achievements of the current administration since it came into office.

According to him, the amount includes all capital expenditures in the rehabilitation of state and federal roads in the state.

He said that over 141 kilometers of intra and inter-state roads were rehabilitated within the period.

“At the inception of this administration, we started nine new roads which covered 94 kilometers and we have been able to complete and deliver about 60 kilometers of such projects.”

Ikpenwa said that the State Government had in October last year introduced a ‘choose your project policy, allowing Local Government Councils to identify their priority projects.

“More than 35 of such projects were flagged-off and we have been able to deliver about 25 of them, which included 21 roads and four water projects.

“The aim of the State Government was to spend not less than N100 million in every Local Government Area of the state under the scheme.”

The commissioner said that the government was currently educating residents of the state on how best to use and maintain roads and other projects.

Ikpenwa said that all abandoned projects in the state, including the international conference centre would soon receive attention.

The commissioner said that the State Government was expecting the Federal Government to reimburse over N25 billion it invested on federal roads in the state.

The post Enugu spends N27bn on infrastructure upgrade appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

