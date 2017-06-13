Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu traders to shut-down markets for Gov. Ugwuanyi on Thursday

Traders in Enugu State, under the auspices of the Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association (ESMATA) will on Thursday, June 15, 2017 organize a solidarity rally in support of the good works of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in transforming the state despite the severe economic challenges in the country. The traders said that the rally is also […]

