Enyimba FC beat Plateau United 1-0

Enyimba International Football Club on Sunday at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 1-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Andrew Abalogu scored the lone goal of the Match Day 22 fixture in the 69th minute of the game for the Aba-based side to earn three points. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

