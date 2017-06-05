Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enyimba FC beat Plateau United 1-0

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Enyimba International Football Club on Sunday at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 1-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Andrew Abalogu scored the lone goal of the Match Day 22 fixture in the 69th minute of the game for the Aba-based side to earn three points. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.