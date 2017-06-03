Pages Navigation Menu

Enyimba must work hard – Dauda

Fatau Dauda believes for Enyimba to stand a chance against Plateau United they must work ‘extra hard’.

“We all know we are playing against a very good and determined side [Plateau United],” Dauda told Goal.

“And to be able to pick all maximum points, we need to work extra hard, focus and also believe in ourselves as a team.

“A win will boost us for the title chase, we know we will not get it easy though, because every team is equally good in the Nigerian league either playing home or away.”

