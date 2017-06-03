Epe kidnap: Militants reduce ransom to N100m – Vanguard
Epe kidnap: Militants reduce ransom to N100m
Kidnappers of the six Senior Secondary School students of Igbonla Model College, Epe, have reduced ransom for their release to N100million. It will be recalled that the students were abducted last Thursday and have since been held hostage at the …
