Eriksen: Not Everybody Says No To Barcelona

Christian Eriksen says not a lot of people has said no to Barcelona, but he intends to stay at Tottenham for at least two more years.

The Denmark international has attracted interest with his exploits for Tottenham, transforming them into title contenders in the PL.

And after signing a long-term contract back in 2016, sees no reason to leave Tottenham for another club.

Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet on his future: “I still have a contract with Tottenham for a few more years.

“There are always rumours about footballers.”

He added on the Barca links, having taken in a trial with the Liga giants before linking up with Ajax as a teenager: “I was there at one point, and it was not very good.

“Barcelona are a great club. I don’t think there are many who say no to Barcelona.

“In the future I see myself at the highest level. That’s what I dream about.

“It can be about two to three years. It may be in another club or it could be Tottenham if we have come all the way up.”

The post Eriksen: Not Everybody Says No To Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

