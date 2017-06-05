Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eriksen: Not Everybody Says No To Barcelona – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Eriksen: Not Everybody Says No To Barcelona
360Nobs.com
Christian Eriksen says not a lot of people has said no to Barcelona, but he intends to stay at Tottenham for at least two more years. The Denmark international has attracted interest with his exploits for Tottenham, transforming them into title
Eriksen hints at being open to Barcelona moveFourFourTwo

all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.