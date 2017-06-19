Estimated Bills to be eradicated by DisCos

Non-Maximum Demand (MD) customers or residential customers will be provided meters by the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors (ANED) to eradicate the challenge of estimated billing. This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of ANED, Mr Azu Obiaya, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the DisCos metering target was in line …

The post Estimated Bills to be eradicated by DisCos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

