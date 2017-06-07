Etche APC pledges support for Amaechi – Vanguard
Etche APC pledges support for Amaechi
PORT HAR-COURT—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, has affirmed its support for the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, as leader of the party in the state. A statement, yesterday, in Port …
