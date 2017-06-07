Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Etche APC pledges support for Amaechi – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Etche APC pledges support for Amaechi
Vanguard
PORT HAR-COURT—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, has affirmed its support for the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, as leader of the party in the state. A statement, yesterday, in Port
APC Chairman suspended for 'disrespecting' AmaechiDaily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.