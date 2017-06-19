Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA
Key Highlights After a move towards $375, ETH price started correcting lower against the US Dollar. There is a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $370 formed on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is holding an important support at $335 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding 100 SMA appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!