Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Targets Fresh Highs

Key Highlights ETH price extended gains above $260 and traded to a new high at $263.73 against the US Dollar. There is an ascending channel pattern forming with support at $255 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair may soon break the $263.73 high and trade towards $268.10 in the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Targets Fresh Highs

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Targets Fresh Highs appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

