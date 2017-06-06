Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Risk of ETH/USD Break Grows

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Yesterday’s correction wave in ETH price found support near $230 against the US Dollar. There is a bullish trend line forming with support at $235 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is trading in a range, and may soon attempt an upside break above $244 in the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Risk of ETH/USD Break Grows

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Risk of ETH/USD Break Grows appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.