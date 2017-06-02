Ethiopia cuts off internet after high school exam leaks

Ethiopia has cut off internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try to stop cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media, a government official said on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of students will take the tests throughout the Horn of Africa country with Grade 10 exams taking place from May…

The post Ethiopia cuts off internet after high school exam leaks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

