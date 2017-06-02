Ethiopia cuts off internet after high school exam leaks – CNBCAfrica.com
|
CNBCAfrica.com
|
Ethiopia cuts off internet after high school exam leaks
CNBCAfrica.com
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia has cut off internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try to stop cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media, a government official said on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of students will …
Ethiopia shuts down Internet again to stop exam leaks
Ethiopia Shuts Down Mobile Internet
Ethiopia cuts off internet for a WEEK while students take high school exams
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!