Ethiopia denies emergency food aid will run out within weeks – nazret.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ethiopia denies emergency food aid will run out within weeks
BBC – Ethiopia has denied suggestions by UN officials that it will run out of emergency food aid for millions of people by the end of this month. The UN's World Food Programme said 7.8 million people affected by drought would be left without food

