Ethiopian Airlines is African Airline of the year

Ethiopian Airlines has been named the African Airline of the year, 2016, in recognition of its continued rapid growth, increased profitability and outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa. A statement by the airline on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that the award was announced at the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference and Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mr Meseret Bitew, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said that the airline was pleased to win the award for the second time in a row.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

