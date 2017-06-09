Ethiopian Airlines wins African Airline of the Year 2017 Award – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
Ethiopian Airlines wins African Airline of the Year 2017 Award
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Mr Meseret Bitew, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines (left), receiving the 2017 African Airline of the Year Award from the organiser, during the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference and Exhibition, held in Johannesburg, South …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!