Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopian maize already here, says spokesman – K24 TV

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Ethiopian maize already here, says spokesman
K24 TV
Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe has dismissed Opposition leader Raila Odinga's claims that importation of maize from Ethiopia is being frustrated by the government, saying 13,000 metric tonnes of maize have so far been brought from the neighbouring …
State cuts sugar prices to stop political rhetoricThe Standard
Political rows over food shortage futileDaily Nation
[VIDEO] Raila is lying about maize shortage – KiraitheThe Star, Kenya
AllAfrica.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.