EA leaders push South Sudan sides to revive peace, delay vote – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
EA leaders push South Sudan sides to revive peace, delay vote
The Star, Kenya
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (R) and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni attend the opening of the National Dialogue committee in Juba, South Sudan May 22, 2017. /REUTERS. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. East African …
Ethiopia's First Botanic Garden Has Global Ambitions for Its Flora
South Sudan rebels claim capturing key military base
South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!