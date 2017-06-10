Etim Esin: Organised Bafana Bafana Deserved To Beat Super Eagles

By James Agberebi:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

Ex-Nigeria midfield star Etim Esin believes Bafana Bafana of South Africa were deserved winners against the Super Eagles in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

South Africa won their first competitive game against the Super Eagles after 10 games following a 2-0 victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday against a lacklustre Nigeria side.

Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau, who came on in the second half, were the scorers for South Africa.

"For me South Africa were the bettter team and deserved to win. They played better, were organised," Esin, who represented Nigeria at the 1987 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and later played for the Super Eagles, told Completesportsnigeria. com.

Esin however admitted that the result came as a surprise to him.

"I never expected that the Eagles would lose the game," Esin lamented.

"South Africa had never beaten Nigeria before and what made this defeat worse was that it was right here on our ground."

The post Etim Esin: Organised Bafana Bafana Deserved To Beat Super Eagles appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

