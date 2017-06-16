Bank Loans: Etisalat Reaffirms Continuation Of Negotiations, Foresees Early Resolution – SaharaReporters.com
|
Naija247news
|
Bank Loans: Etisalat Reaffirms Continuation Of Negotiations, Foresees Early Resolution
SaharaReporters.com
Etisalat Nigeria can confirm that negotiations with the consortium of banks regarding the syndicated loan agreement signed in 2013 have reached an advanced stage. by Ibrahim Dikko, Etisalat Bank Jun 16, 2017. Etisalat Nigeria is aware of news reports …
Etisalat Nigeria works with investor Mubadala and lenders to resolve debt woes
$1.2bln loan: Etisalat Nigeria work with investor Mubadala and lenders to settle its debt
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!