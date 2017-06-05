Pages Navigation Menu

Etisalat: We are yet to seal a deal on multi-billion naira debt – TheCable

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Etisalat: We are yet to seal a deal on multi-billion naira debt
Etisalat Nigeria says it is still in discussions with banks regarding existing multi-billion naira debt obligations under the syndicated loan agreement signed in 2013. The telco said it has not received any formal communication from the lenders
