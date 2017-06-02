EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal

China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the U. S. from an international climate pact. The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials would end with a joint statement, backed…

The post EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

