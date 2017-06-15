EU donates fresh €143 million for Boko Haram victims

The European Union (EU) Commission has announced a donation of €143 million to help the early recovery of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency and to support the reconstruction needs of the North-East. The support package was announced on Thursday when the Minister of Budget and National Planning Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, arrived Belgium for […]

EU donates fresh €143 million for Boko Haram victims

