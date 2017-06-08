Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EU water project: Communities appeal to Rivers govt over funding

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Communities in Opobo/ Nkoro and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas of Rivers State have appealed to the state government to contribute its part of the European Union counterpart funding for water project. The communities under the aegis of Federation of Water Consumers Association made the appeal at a press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday. The EU, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.