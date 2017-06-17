Government eager to reap dividends from Eurogroup deal – Kathimerini
Kathimerini
Government eager to reap dividends from Eurogroup deal
The government sought on Friday to dub Thursday's agreement at the Eurogroup as a success, insisting that Athens “got what it wanted” and that a path to recovery has been cleared. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who briefed President Prokopis …
